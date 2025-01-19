Beware! Vehicles sans insurance can now be e-detected at toll gates

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to intensify crackdown on vehicles plying without valid insurance, from February 1.

The State Transport Authority (STA) will keep a tab on vehicles without valid documents through the newly-developed e-detection system and issue e-challans. Odisha will be the fifth state to implement the system.

Sources said, the e-detection system installed at all toll gates across the state has been integrated with the e-detection portal. Data will be collected through FASTag and images captured when a vehicle passes a toll gate.

The data will be matched with the Vahan portal and in case, a vehicle is found without valid documents or uninsured, e-challans will be issued immediately. According to Section 196 of the Motor Vehicles Act, it is mandatory for every motor vehicle to be validly insured.

Violation of this provision is punishable with a fine of Rs 2,000 or imprisonment for up to three months or both. In case of repeat offence, the fine will be Rs 4,000 or imprisonment of up to three months or both.

The decision to intensify enforcement against uninsured vehicles was taken after the government found many private and commercial vehicles plying without valid insurance as a result of which the families of road accident victims are deprived of the compensation.

The system can detect violators of permit, fitness, tax rules and insurance at toll gates. It is already operational for violations against permit, fitness and taxes. The insurance part will be added from next month.

Additional transport commissioner (enforcement) Lalmohan Sethi said the e-detection system will be implemented at all the 22 toll gates on various national highways in the state from February 1.

“Data collected from national highways show a substantial number of vehicles plying without valid insurance and documents. The system will keep a check on vehicles in a seamless manner. Vehicle owners have been advised to get their vehicles insured to avoid penalties,” he added.