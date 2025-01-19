Husband flees with money, Gujarat woman consumes phenyl in Bonth police station

BHADRAK: Frustrated over inaction of cops in a case against her husband, a woman from Gujarat allegedly consumed phenyl inside Bonth police station here on Saturday.

The woman, identified as Niral Modi of Ahmedabad in Gujarat, has been admitted to the Bhadrak district headquarters hospital and her condition is reportedly stable.

Sources said owner of an IT company, Niral had a love marriage with one Manoj Nayak of Narsinghpur within Bonth police limits and the couple has a two-year-old son. Manoj allegedly persuaded Niral to start a business in his village.

To fund the venture, the woman reportedly mortgaged her house and company, raising nearly Rs 5 crore. However, Manoj reportedly fled with the money, abandoning Niral and their son.

The woman later filed a missing complaint in Bonth police station. Niral’s brother said though the complaint was filed three months back, police have made no significant progress in the case. Frustrated with the police investigation, she consumed phenyl, he claimed.

Bonth IIC Sriballav Sahoo said Manoj is absconding. A police team has already raided several places including Rourkela, Sambalpur and Berhampur to nab him but to no avail.