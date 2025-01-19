Odisha Dy CM KV Singh Deo launches power tech centre of TPCODL

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo on Saturday inaugurated a state-of-the-art power distribution technology centre of TPCODL here.

This cutting-edge technology hub integrates advanced operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) systems, along with a 24x7 power system control centre (PSCC) that ensures real-time network monitoring, seamless system operations, and uninterrupted power supply across the state.

Equipped with advanced distribution management systems (ADMS), the centre will ensure enhanced network reliability and precise operational control. Real-time weather monitoring and satellite communication integrated in the system will bolster connectivity and operational continuity.

Singh Deo, who is also the Energy minister, said the technology centre will help improve the resilience of the power distribution network while ensuring seamless operations across Odisha. “The centre is a key step in making Odisha a hub of distribution excellence. With advanced infrastructure and technologies, it ensures resilient and reliable power. The centre reflects our vision for a future-ready energy ecosystem that supports both consumers and industries,” he said.

The PSCC manages the 33 KV network, encompassing 224 supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA)-integrated primary substations and their associated 11 KV infrastructure. The data centre houses over 100 racks and 400 servers. It also bolsters disaster recovery mechanisms for all four Tata Power-led Odisha discoms.