Over 1.1 million birds throng Chilika, species count records a rise

BHUBANESWAR: Over 11 lakh birds of 196 different species thronged Chilika lagoon this year, according to the annual mid-winter waterfowl census 2025.

Wildlife officials said there has been a significant increase in the number of bird species sighted in the lagoon this season.

Despite a marginal fall in the annual bird count, the number of bird species congregated in the lake has increased. The bird count dropped by around 10,000 compared to last year when the head count was around 11.37 lakh, said a senior official from the Chilika Development Authority (CDA).

However, what’s encouraging is 196 species - 109 migratory and 87 resident categories - were found roosting in Chilika this season, compared to 187 species (108 migratory and 79 resident) last year. Chilika wildlife division officials said the highest number of birds, around 2.01 lakh, were Gadwalls, a migratory species. The Northern Pintail number stood at 1.93 lakh while Eurasian Wigeon were counted at 1.54 lakh in the lagoon.

In the Nalabana bird sanctuary, the bird count stood at 3.42 lakh compared 3.47 lakh last year. Forest officials said the drop in the count is insignificant and could be attributed to high level of water that resulted in less availability of mud flats for the waders.

For the first time in recent years, the annual bird census was carried out across all prominent wetlands and bird congregation zones of the state on a single day. However, the focus remained on three major wetlands - Chilika, Bhitarkanika and Hirakud.

In Chilika, the census was carried out jointly by the state wildlife wing, CDA and Bombay Natural History Society with the help of 21 units comprising forest staff and volunteers. The technical inputs for the census were provided by BNHS deputy director Sujit Narwade.