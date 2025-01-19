Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam visits Raghurajpur, lauds Odisha’s heritage

BHUBANESWAR: Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and the First Lady of the country visited the heritage crafts village of Raghurajpur and the world heritage site of Sun temple at Konark on Saturday.

Welcomed with a Gotipua performance at Raghurajpur, Tharman interacted with the craftspersons of the village who explained to him the intricacies of traditional crafts practised by them including Pattachitra.

He said the splendid art form has carved out a niche position for Odisha’s creativity and artistry worldwide. He also went to an anganwadi centre and ‘Arogya Kendra’, the health centre at Raghurajpur and appreciated the people-centred health, women and child development initiatives by Odisha government.

Appreciating the craft practices of the heritage village, the President also purchased two Pattachitra paintings. Accompanied by deputy chief minister Pravati Parida and a high-level Singaporean delegation, President Tharman then arrived at the Konark interpretation centre and later toured the Sun Temple, guided by senior ASI officers.

He opined that the artistic splendour of Sun temple has brought laurels for Odisha in the world map of tourism and ancient history. In view of the President’s visit, the 13th-century monument was closed down for tourists till noon.

On Friday evening, Tharman along with the First Lady spent several hours at Kalabhoomi in Bhubaneswar and appreciated the art, handicrafts and handloom of Odisha.

He enquired about the weaving techniques of Karuna Silk, Kotpad, Sambalpuri, and Manibandha sarees at the handicrafts and handloom gallery. The First Lady of Singapore also bought a saree from Kalabhoomi.