Singapore President's visit has aroused investor interest in Odisha: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Exuding confidence that the upcoming Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha 2025 conclave will attract more than Rs 5 lakh crore investment, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said the timely and successful visit of Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to Odisha ahead of the event has given the right impetus to the state’s efforts.

Describing the visit of Tharman to Odisha, the first-ever by head of a nation to the state as historic, Majhi said it has sent a very positive signal to the domestic as well as overseas investors.

“Investors are now showing renewed interest and enthusiasm in Utkarsh Odisha as we have started receiving more and more queries about participation in the event from unexpected quarters. This proves that we are moving in the right direction. The visit of the Singapore President has aroused the curiosity,” the chief minister told a media conference here shortly after giving a warm send off to Tharman.

He said, other states have been taken by surprise over the sudden visit of the Singapore President to Odisha and have started competing for similar success. “Collaboration with Singapore in multiple sectors has given us the confidence that the steps taken by our government within a short span of only seven months have started showing results. We are quite hopeful of bringing a rapid economic growth to the state through industrialisation and achieve the goal of a Viksit Odisha by 2036,” Majhi said.

“While facing numerous challenges, we are chalking out the blueprint for a bright future for 4.5 crore people of Odisha and have already started working in this direction. The key objective behind these initiatives is to build Odisha as a prosperous state by the year 2036 that will pave way for it being reckoned as the prime growth engine for Viksit Bharat by 2047,” the CM added.

Asked in what way Utkarsh Odisha is going to be different from the Make-in-Odisha conclave of the BJD government, Majhi said, “The then chief minister Naveen Patnaik said he believed in work and not in talk, but his government failed to deliver. You can see our performance in the last seven months and make out the difference.”