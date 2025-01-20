AI cameras, thermal imaging new tools for Bonai to curb man-elephant conflict

ROURKELA: The Bonai forest division in Sundargarh district is increasingly taking recourse to technological interventions to control the exploding man-elephant conflict. Its latest initiative includes installation of four AI-enabled camera towers at high conflict zones or vulnerable elephant movement points near the railway tracks.

Bonai divisional forest officer (DFO) Lalit Patra informed works are underway for installation of the AI-enabled camera towers which would be functional by March end. The project entails a cost of around Rs 2.5 crore.

One tower is coming up at Koida forest area having frequent elephant movement and conflict history. Two other towers are being installed near Bimlagarh and Roxy, both places considered conflict areas with frequent crossing of railway tracks and NH-520 by elephant herds.

The fourth tower will be at Bonai which witnesses frequent conflicts. In near future, this tower would protect wild elephants from train accidents as the new Bimlagarh-Talcher rail line is likely to be functional in next two to three years.

Each AI camera tower is capable of covering a maximum of 5 km radius and will greatly help tracking elephants to reduce conflict, prevent accidental deaths on railway tracks besides detecting forest fires and poaching.