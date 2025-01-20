BJP’s Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan to be launched on January 20

BHUBANESWAR: As the BJP is set to observe a two-week-long ‘Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan’ to commemorate the 75 years journey of the Indian Constitution and honour BR Ambedkar in the lead-up to Republic Day, senior BJP leader and former Union minister Anurag Thakur is set to launch the campaign in Odisha on Monday.
State BJP president Manmohan Samal said the party has decided to organise seminars and intellectual meets at 50 places to spread awareness among masses about the Constitution and counter the propaganda launched by the Congress over undermining constitutional values.
Samal said top central leaders of the party will address seminars and intellectual gatherings at 10 places while in other places state leaders will grace the meetings. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, ministers, MLAs and MPs will join the campaign at different places of the state.
He said BJP national general secretary and Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya will be in Rourkela on January 22 to attend an event there while leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari will attend the Sambalpur programme on January 27.
Samal said arrangements have been made to reach out to maximum people at village level. The campaign also aims to engage students, emphasising constitutional principles, as part of a broader strategy to counter Opposition narratives and highlight what the BJP has done in the last 10 years not only to protect the Constitution but also to give Babasaheb Ambedkar his due honour which was never done by the Congress.