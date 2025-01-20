Body found with throat slit, limbs detached in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Tension ran high at Raibandha village in Badagada area of Ganjam after the body of a 45-year-old man with the throat slit and limbs detached, was found lying near a pond here on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Damburu Swain. Sources said Swain worked in Surat and had come to the village recently for his daughter’s marriage.

As per his family members, Swain had gone to the village pond for a wash in the night. When he did not return, they tried to contact him over phone but the calls went unanswered. They then launched a frantic search for Swain and found his body lying near the pond with deep cut wounds on his neck and limbs cut.