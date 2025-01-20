Body found with throat slit, limbs detached in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Tension ran high at Raibandha village in Badagada area of Ganjam after the body of a 45-year-old man with the throat slit and limbs detached, was found lying near a pond here on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Damburu Swain. Sources said Swain worked in Surat and had come to the village recently for his daughter’s marriage.
As per his family members, Swain had gone to the village pond for a wash in the night. When he did not return, they tried to contact him over phone but the calls went unanswered. They then launched a frantic search for Swain and found his body lying near the pond with deep cut wounds on his neck and limbs cut.
Later, the family filed a complaint with police alleging Swain had been murdered by one Sankar Swain and his son Bainath of the same village. They alleged there had been a fallout between Swain and the father-son duo around two years back. Though the matter had then been amicably solved with police intervention, the father and son continued to hold grudges against Swain.
The family claimed that when Swain reached the village for his daughter’s marriage, Bainath had allegedly sent a threat message to him. Though he had informed the matter to police, no action was taken in this connection, they alleged.
Meanwhile, on getting information, police along with a scientific team and sniffer dog reached the spot and began investigation. The body was seized and sent for postmortem, police said adding, circumstantial evidences suggest the involvement of a group in the brutal murder.