Disaster mitigation funds worth Rs 2.1K crore unspent in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Call it administrative inefficiency or laxity, the Odisha government has failed to utilise more than Rs 2,100 crore allocated for disaster mitigation and response activities in the state as per the recommendation of 15th Finance Commission.

Even as the period of the Commission will expire at the end of 2025-26 financial year, sources said, around Rs 1,420 crore under the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) and Rs 689 crore under State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) have remained unspent by December as the state government has failed to effectively deploy these resources.

Among the top five states receiving disaster management funds, Odisha has been allocated more than Rs 6,700 crore so far out of the recommended amount of Rs 8,865 crore during the 2021-26 period.

Odisha, a state regularly ravaged by natural calamities such as cyclones, floods and droughts, desperately needs proactive disaster preparedness and mitigation measures. The unspent funds could have been directed towards essential projects like strengthening cyclone and flood shelters which continue to remain in dilapidated conditions rendering them ineffective during disasters.

Besides upgrading early warning systems, enhancing meteorological and warning infrastructure, the government could have implemented projects for improving urban and rural drainage systems and focused on capacity-building of local communities and first responders, who are crucial for minimising disaster impact.