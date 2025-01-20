Doctor, pharmacist of Deriki PHC attacked by drunk miscreants

JAGATSINGHPUR: An on-duty doctor and a pharmacist of the Deriki primary health centre (PHC) in Naugaon block sustained injuries after allegedly being attacked by five drunk miscreants here on Saturday afternoon.
The victims are in-charge doctor of Deriki PHC Sagar Chandra Nayak and pharmacist Mihir Kumar Lenka. As per sources, the five anti-socials on the day visited the PHC for treatment. However, when Nayak inquired about their health issues, they reportedly abused and started physically assaulting him. When Lenka tried to intervene, the accused also attacked him following which they fled.
Later, doctor Nayak lodged an FIR against them at Naugaon police station. As per his complaint, the attackers entered the PHC in an inebriated state and started creating a ruckus besides attacking him and Lenka.
Naugaon sub-inspector Nilamani Nayak said a case has been registered in this connection. “However, no arrests have been made so far. Further investigation is underway,” he added.
The incident has, meanwhile, sparked panic among the other healthcare staff of the facility owing to which they have stopped performing their duties since the incident occurred, seeking adequate protection and stringent action against the culprits.