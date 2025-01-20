Doctor, pharmacist of Deriki PHC attacked by drunk miscreants

JAGATSINGHPUR: An on-duty doctor and a pharmacist of the Deriki primary health centre (PHC) in Naugaon block sustained injuries after allegedly being attacked by five drunk miscreants here on Saturday afternoon.

The victims are in-charge doctor of Deriki PHC Sagar Chandra Nayak and pharmacist Mihir Kumar Lenka. As per sources, the five anti-socials on the day visited the PHC for treatment. However, when Nayak inquired about their health issues, they reportedly abused and started physically assaulting him. When Lenka tried to intervene, the accused also attacked him following which they fled.