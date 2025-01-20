Elderly woman attacked over sorcery suspicion

BERHAMPUR: A 70-year-old woman sustained critical injuries after allegedly being attacked by two unidentified men over sorcery suspicion.

The victim has been identified as Khalimani Jani of Mankadajhola village near Rayagada town. Sources said the men allegedly went to Khalimani’s house on Saturday night and asked her to come out on some pretext. When she went out of the house, they allegedly forcibly took her near the village pond where they beat and stabbed her.

Though locals gathered at the spot, none intervened as the miscreants threatened them of dire consequences. After the duo fled, the villagers took the profusely bleeding Khalimani to Rayagada district headquarters hospital (DHH) in the morning from where she was referred to MKCG MCH as her condition deteriorated.

Villagers said they suspected Khalimani practised witchcraft. The attack was likely launched over the same suspicion after a woman and her minor son of the village died on Saturday. The deceased’s father-in-law Balu Jhodia blamed Khalimani for the deaths.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case and started investigation. Balu is reportedly on the run and efforts are underway to find out the persons involved in the attack, police said.