Govt land in Cuttack slums being sold off on Jaga Mission promise

CUTTACK: In a major scam, brokers have been selling government land at Dhabaleswar Gada slum in CDA locality to people on the pretext of eventually getting their names registered under Jaga Mission.

The matter came to light recently when two slum inhabitants Prabhat Pani and Trinath Ojha lodged an FIR with CDA Phase II police against three persons - Nayana Nayak, Mamata Nayak and Dushasan Nayak - alleging the three demolished their asbestos houses after they failed to pay extra money to them for including their names under Jaga Mission.

As per sources, instead of registration of sale deed, these government plots are being illegally sold through stamp papers of Rs 10 denomination. Several people are getting lured to buy these plots as the area has all the basic facilities like road, electricity and drinking water provided by the civic body.

The brokers, sources said, have been demanding Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh each for land measuring around 1,225 sq ft. The illegal practice has been openly going on since the last several years under the very nose of the corporation but no action has been taken as yet.