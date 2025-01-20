Govt land in Cuttack slums being sold off on Jaga Mission promise

CUTTACK: In a major scam, brokers have been selling government land at Dhabaleswar Gada slum in CDA locality to people on the pretext of eventually getting their names registered under Jaga Mission.
The matter came to light recently when two slum inhabitants Prabhat Pani and Trinath Ojha lodged an FIR with CDA Phase II police against three persons - Nayana Nayak, Mamata Nayak and Dushasan Nayak - alleging the three demolished their asbestos houses after they failed to pay extra money to them for including their names under Jaga Mission.
As per sources, instead of registration of sale deed, these government plots are being illegally sold through stamp papers of Rs 10 denomination. Several people are getting lured to buy these plots as the area has all the basic facilities like road, electricity and drinking water provided by the civic body.
The brokers, sources said, have been demanding Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh each for land measuring around 1,225 sq ft. The illegal practice has been openly going on since the last several years under the very nose of the corporation but no action has been taken as yet.
As per the government records, the slum had only around 56 houses before 1999. The civic body had around two years back rehabilitated around 100 families after evicting them from Petanala and Kali Vihar slums. During that time, it had also demolished close to 50 concrete houses that had been illegally constructed in the locality. However, going by the present situation, the area now has over 300 houses with sale and purchase of government land continuing unabated.
Meanwhile, police have registered a case against the said persons basing on a video clip containing the conversation between the buyers and land brokers. The accused are currently at large and efforts are underway to nab them, police said.
Contacted on the issue, CMC mayor Subhas Singh said police would take necessary action against the accused as a case has already been registered against them.