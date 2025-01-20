Lithium deposits likely in Eastern Ghats belt of Odisha, need probe: GSI

BHUBANESWAR: The Geological Survey of India on Sunday said there are chances of lithium deposits in Nayagarh and other districts of the Eastern Ghats belt of Odisha, though it is yet to be confirmed.

Talking to mediapersons during the 64th Central Geological Programming Board (CGPB) meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan here, deputy director general of GSI Pankaj Kumar said exploration activities need to be conducted to establish the critical mineral wealth in the region. “It would be too early to speak on it until more exploration is done and presence of lithium deposit in the belt is confirmed,” he said.

Kumar said Odisha is being given high priority in mineral exploration in the country. The state is already included in the pilot project of drone mapping for mineral exploration. “The project has been piloted only in two states - Odisha and Rajasthan. It is being implemented in the Mayurbhanj district. If found useful, the technology will be used in other mineral exploration projects,” he added. The CGPB meeting was crucial ahead of the two-day ‘Mining Ministers’ Conference’ in Konark on January 20 and 21 which would be a key platform for discussing the future of India’s mineral sector. Union minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy will preside over the conference. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will grace the inaugural session as the chief guest.