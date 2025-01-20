Now, cops file flesh trade case against conwoman Hansita and her partner

BHUBANESWAR: Trouble seems to be mounting for conwoman Hansita Abhilipsa as city police registered another case against her, this time under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act for allegedly pushing women into flesh trade to receive favours from businessmen.

Commissionerate Police’s special crime unit (SCU), which is investigating the cheating case against Hansita and her partner Anil Mohanty, reportedly recovered about 10 objectionable photographs of three different women from her seized mobile phone.

Police claimed Hansita sent the photographs to one person to receive favours in finances and business deals. Police also recovered some of her WhatsApp chats in which she was found to be negotiating the charges to engage the victims into prostitution. Police, however, has not named the person who solicited the escort service.