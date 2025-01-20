Now, cops file flesh trade case against conwoman Hansita and her partner
BHUBANESWAR: Trouble seems to be mounting for conwoman Hansita Abhilipsa as city police registered another case against her, this time under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act for allegedly pushing women into flesh trade to receive favours from businessmen.
Commissionerate Police’s special crime unit (SCU), which is investigating the cheating case against Hansita and her partner Anil Mohanty, reportedly recovered about 10 objectionable photographs of three different women from her seized mobile phone.
Police claimed Hansita sent the photographs to one person to receive favours in finances and business deals. Police also recovered some of her WhatsApp chats in which she was found to be negotiating the charges to engage the victims into prostitution. Police, however, has not named the person who solicited the escort service.
Sources said police came across financial transactions between Hansita and the person who availed the illegal services. As SCU is focusing mainly on the cheating allegations against Hansita and Anil, Infocity police will look into the fresh accusations of human trafficking against the duo.
Police are trying to ascertain the identities and place of residence of the women whose objectionable photographs were found in the accused’s mobile phone. The possibility of the victims being natives of some other state has not been ruled out, said sources.
“A case was registered against Hansita and Anil under section 120(B) of IPC, section 5 of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and section 67 of Information Technology Act. The investigation into the matter is continuing,” said Infocity IIC, Mahendra Sahu.
Earlier in the week, Infocity police had registered a case against Hansita for allegedly obtaining a passport by changing her name from Bishnupriya Chand to Hansita Abhilipsa through a gazette notification.