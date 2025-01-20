Odisha to adopt Centre’s decentralisation path

BHUBANESWAR: In a move to align with the Centre’s focus on deregulation, the Odisha government has decided to adopt systemic reforms and decentralisation across various sectors.

The decision came after chief economic advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran called for deregulation and structural reforms for robust economic growth. Deregulation would be a key theme for the upcoming Economic Survey.

As part of the measures, there would be reduction of government control over different sectors, promoting competition by opening the market to more players. The state government has decided to start with the departments like Housing and Urban Development and Labour and ESI.

The proposed plans were widely discussed during the recent all-secretary meeting. A detailed sector-wise analysis will be conducted to ensure that reforms support sustainable development without compromising governance standards.

Sources said principal secretary of Industries department Hemant Sharma has been tasked to coordinate with departments to identify areas for deregulation. The goal is to reduce excessive government controls and encourage more competitive and investment-friendly market environment.