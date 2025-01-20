Over 16 lakh birds counted in Odisha this winter

BHUBANESWAR: Over 16 lakh winged guests of more than 200 species are roosting in Odisha’s major wetlands and bird congregation zones at present, revealed the annual mid-winter waterfowl census 2025 of the state wildlife wing on Sunday.
The one-day census, carried out across the state on January 18, has put the total count of birds in Hirakud, Bhitarkanika and Chilika at over 16.19 lakh.
Wildlife officials said the total bird count in both Hirakud reservoir and Bhitarkanika National Park has increased over the previous year. A total 3,77,732 birds of 122 different species were spotted in the reservoir this year compared to 3,42,345 birds belonging to 113 species, last year. The reservoir, spanning 700 sq km, was divided into 21 sectors, with 32 teams and 70 participants conducting the survey. This collaborative effort resulted in an extensive understanding of the bird populations within the reservoir, officials said.
Likewise, in Bhitarkanika, 1,51,614 birds of 118 species were recorded this year compared to 1,51,421 birds of 121 species last year. The Lesser Whistling Duck and Northern Pintail were the most populous species observed in the national park. The census in the second largest mangrove forest, was carried out by 18 teams comprising ornithologists, officials of wildlife organisations and wildlife activists among others.
Wildlife officials said the Paradip Gypsum Pond area emerged as a critical hotspot for bird congregations, adding to Bhitarkanika’s reputation as an ecologically significant area during the census.
Earlier, the census had pegged the overall bird population of Chilika lagoon to around 11.27 lakh of 196 different species. The bird count dropped marginally by around 10,000 compared to last year. However, officials reported congregation of 196 species of birds compared to 187 species last year.
“With over 1.6 lakh birds recorded and more than 200 species identified across the state’s wetlands, the census reaffirms Odisha’s vital role in the preservation of migratory and resident bird species,” said PCCF wildlife Prem Kumar Jha.