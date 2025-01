PARADIP: Depressed over losing lakhs to rupees in online gaming, a 31-year-old contractual worker of Paradip International Cargo Terminal Pvt Ltd (PICT) allegedly died by suicide by throwing himself under a moving train at Baulang within Kujang police limits here on Sunday.

The deceased is Sanjit Parida of Samagola village in Kujang. On receiving information, Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the spot and recovered his body, which had been split into two parts, from the Paradip-Cuttack railway line.

Sources said Parida had lost around Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh in online gaming. He had reportedly borrowed money from his friends for the purpose and was under acute mental stress as they had been pressurising him to return the money. The financial loss is said to have also led to frequent conflicts between Parida and his wife. Unable to bear with the distressing situation, Parida took the extreme step, sources in his family said.

Meanwhile, the GRP have registered an unnatural death case and seized the body for postmortem. “Investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of his death,” police said.