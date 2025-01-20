Responsible reporting crucial to man-wildlife conflict resolution: WTI

BARIPADA: To get the discussion going on responsible media reporting on man-wildlife conflict, with special focus on elephants, the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) in collaboration with the Forest department organised a two-day workshop at Baripada.

Titled ‘Nature and Media,’ the workshop saw invigorating interactions among media practitioners from Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka as well as officers of Odisha Forest department and field experts.

Speaking on the occasion, Samrat Gowda, deputy director of Similipal south wildlife division said the Forest department remains dedicated to protecting wildlife and has successfully curtailed elephant poaching over time.

“We are pursuing recent poaching incidents, taking all necessary procedural steps to ensure conviction of those involved in wildlife crimes. The support of the public, media and judiciary will be crucial in achieving this goal,” he said.