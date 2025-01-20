Three suffer burns after sweets shop catches fire in Balasore

BALASORE: Three persons including the owner of a sweets shop and two of his workers sustained burn injuries after gas leakage from an LPG cylinder in the kitchen led to a fire in the outlet here on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred near Nilagiri block chowk of Balasore district. The injured are the shop owner Jadunath Sahu and his two workers - Naresh Singh and Rajesh Singh.

Sources said the trio was busy preparing sweets in the kitchen around noon when a portion of the kitchen’s thatched roof caught fire owing to gas leakage from the LPG cylinder. The three tried their best to douse the flames and escape but by that time, the fire had spread through the entire shop.

Though they somehow managed to escape later, the trio received around 30 to 40 per cent burn injuries following which locals rushed them to the Nilagiri sub-divisional hospital.

On receiving information, fire services and police personnel rushed to the spot.

They managed to bring the blaze under control but by that time, around 70 per cent of the shop had been destroyed in the fire. Investigation is underway, said police.