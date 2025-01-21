43-yr-old man rapes minor step-daughter in Sundargarh

ROURKELA: In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her step-father at Bartoli under Bondamunda police station here in Sundargarh district. The accused, Ramesh Chandra Jena (43), was arrested on Sunday.

Report said the girl was sleeping in her home when Jena committed the crime on Saturday night and warned her not to disclose the incident. The victim mustered courage and shared her ordeal with her brother on Sunday who with help of local residents lodged a complaint at Bondamunda police station in the evening.

Deputy SP Nirmal Mohapatra said the victim’s mother was away when the crime took place. “We immediately arrested the accused after receiving complaint,” he added.

A forensic team visited the crime scene and medical examinations of the accused and the victim were conducted on Monday. After his production at the special POCSO court at Sundargarh town, Jena was remanded in judicial custody on the day.