Congress lacks moral right to claim Ambedkar’s legacy, says Anurag Singh Thakur

BHUBANESWAR : Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, former Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Monday said that the party lacked the moral authority to claim Babasaheb BR Ambedkar’s legacy due to the historical injustice meted out to him and the Constitution’s core principles by the Nehru-Gandhi family.
Addressing mediapersons before joining a seminar on Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan (Constitutional Pride Campaign) at the BJP state headquarters here, Thakur said Ambedkar resigned from Jawaharlal Nehru’s cabinet in 1951 due to disagreements over Kashmir policy, neglect of dalits, appeasement politics, flawed foreign policy and opposition to the Hindu Code Bill.
Thakur said, during the Emergency, the Congress government imprisoned political opponents and restricted the freedom of press. The party has consistently opposed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which aims to provide a common set of civil laws for all citizens, regardless of their religion. Congress’ opposition to the UCC stems from its minority appeasement politics, which prioritises vote-bank interests over national integration and social justice, he said.
The senior BJP leader said the BJP was committed to build a future for the nation based on the vision of BR Ambedkar. “Dr Ambedkar’s ideology continues to inspire the BJP’s policies. He envisioned an India that prioritises justice, equality and unity. The BJP is working towards building a future for the nation based on this vision,” he said.
He said Ambedkar’s dream of a unified India is reflected in the BJP’s concept of “Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas”. The BJP’s development model focuses on empowering the weakest sections of society, promoting meritocracy and ensuring equal opportunities for all citizens. This approach is aligned with Ambedkar’s ideals of social justice and equality.
Assailing the Congress for repeatedly violating the fundamental spirit of the Constitution, Thakur said the part was also working against national integration as is evident from its opposition to the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.