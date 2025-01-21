Congress lacks moral right to claim Ambedkar’s legacy, says Anurag Singh Thakur

BHUBANESWAR : Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, former Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Monday said that the party lacked the moral authority to claim Babasaheb BR Ambedkar’s legacy due to the historical injustice meted out to him and the Constitution’s core principles by the Nehru-Gandhi family.

Addressing mediapersons before joining a seminar on Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan (Constitutional Pride Campaign) at the BJP state headquarters here, Thakur said Ambedkar resigned from Jawaharlal Nehru’s cabinet in 1951 due to disagreements over Kashmir policy, neglect of dalits, appeasement politics, flawed foreign policy and opposition to the Hindu Code Bill.

Thakur said, during the Emergency, the Congress government imprisoned political opponents and restricted the freedom of press. The party has consistently opposed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which aims to provide a common set of civil laws for all citizens, regardless of their religion. Congress’ opposition to the UCC stems from its minority appeasement politics, which prioritises vote-bank interests over national integration and social justice, he said.