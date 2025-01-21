Ensure 100 per cent funds expenditure before budget: Odisha CM to secretaries

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday asked secretaries to achieve 100 per cent utilisation of funds in their respective departments within the next two months before the state government places its 2025-26 budget in the Assembly.

Presiding over the meeting of his council of ministers which stretched for more than five hours, the chief minister called upon the secretaries to move out of their perfunctory routines and strive for something new and innovative in departments under them to achieve the goals of Viksit Odisha.

“You should be innovative and try to implement long-term programmes. People-oriented welfare programmes should get priority,” he emphasised.

The chief minister said that the state government has received 3.20 lakh proposals and opinions for the Viksit Odisha Vision Document 2036. The government can accept good proposals and suggestions from these, he said and asked the top officials to strengthen functioning in their departments.

Majhi reviewed expenditure of funds allocated in the 2024-25 budget by different departments. He asked several departments which were lagging behind to speed up spending and reach the target of 100 per cent expenditure by the 2025-26 budget.