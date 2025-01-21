Fake trading apps: Man arrested for duping several of lakhs in Odisha

CUTTACK : The Cyber and Economic Offence police on Monday arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly duping gullible people of lakhs of rupees by luring them to invest in different fake trading apps.

The accused has been identified as Surendra Sahoo of Balasore district. His associate, Keshab Gauda of Ganjam, is reportedly absconding.

Police said Sahoo stayed at his in-laws’ place in Rayagada’s Muniguda and by using a different identity was indulged in creating fake trading apps along with Gauda. Sahoo used to send Gauda to different cities to hold seminars and lure people into investing money in their fake trading apps, police said.

Several people have also fallen into their trap and invested lakhs in the process. The money collected used to be deposited in different bank accounts of Sahoo in Delhi and Kolkata. The matter came to light recently after a person from Cuttack lodged an FIR with Cyber police alleging he had been cheated by Sahoo and Gauda.

During investigation, police found that the duo had fraudulently acquired around `60 lakh from different persons in the last one year. However, they have spent all the money by taking international trips, police said. “Six SIM cards, a mobile phone and fake Aadhaar and PAN cards were seized from Sahoo,” police said adding, efforts are on to nab Gauda and ascertain if others are involved.