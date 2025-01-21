Five held for mangrove roots smuggling in Bhitarkanika

KENDRAPARA: Forest officials seized five quintals of roots and stems of a mangrove species during a raid in Bhitarkanika National Park on Monday, arresting five smugglers during the operation.

The suspects, Sahadev Adi (32), Debashis Maity (29), Bijay Krushna Mandal (24), Subash Chandra Adi (30) and Balai Debanath (34) from Radhamalipur village were caught at Kalibhanjadia forest beat in Dangamal range while transporting the plants by boat.

Assistant Conservator Forest (ACF) Manas Das said four billhooks, one crowbar and 10 deep traps were seized from the four. The accused face charges under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, Odisha Forest Act and Odisha Timber Transit Rules, 1980.

Salacia prinoides, used medicinally for diabetes, is sought after for its yellow roots which traders fake as sandalwood after scenting it. This incident follows a similar case six months ago when officials seized eight quintals of Salacia roots and arrested four individuals.

Sudhanshu Parida, secretary of the district unit of Peoples for Animals, said despite the ban on felling, sale and transportation of mangrove trees and roots in Bhitarkanika, local residents continue to exploit mangrove trees, leaves and roots under the nose of the forest officials for their house construction. Forest officials must take stringent action against timber smugglers, he added.

Bhitarkanika harbours 82 mangrove species that shield the coastline from cyclones and storm surges while providing essential breeding grounds for terrestrial, arboreal, benthic and aquatic organisms.