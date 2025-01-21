Odisha govt to launch survey for PMAY-Rural from January 24: Minister

BHUBANESWAR : The state government will launch a survey to identify beneficiaries for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Rural (PMAY-R) from January 24.

Announcing the decision here on Monday, Panchayati Raj minister Rabi Narayan Naik said the survey is likely to be completed in six to eight weeks. The minister said about 20 to 22 lakh new beneficiaries are expected to be brought under the scheme.

Stating that the survey will cover all left out families, the minister said no proper list of eligible families for the rural housing scheme was prepared in the past. “The government is conducting the survey to identify all eligible beneficiaries without any discrimination,” he added.

The minister said that PMAY guidelines have been relaxed to include maximum number of households under the scheme. Families having two-wheelers and refrigerators and earning Rs 15,000 per month can also avail benefit of the scheme. People who had applied earlier but are still waiting for allotment of houses can also reapply. Besides, the government has removed the application fee to ensure maximum registration by eligible beneficiaries.