Odisha govt to launch survey for PMAY-Rural from January 24: Minister

BHUBANESWAR : The state government will launch a survey to identify beneficiaries for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Rural (PMAY-R) from January 24.
Announcing the decision here on Monday, Panchayati Raj minister Rabi Narayan Naik said the survey is likely to be completed in six to eight weeks. The minister said about 20 to 22 lakh new beneficiaries are expected to be brought under the scheme.
Stating that the survey will cover all left out families, the minister said no proper list of eligible families for the rural housing scheme was prepared in the past. “The government is conducting the survey to identify all eligible beneficiaries without any discrimination,” he added.
The minister said that PMAY guidelines have been relaxed to include maximum number of households under the scheme. Families having two-wheelers and refrigerators and earning Rs 15,000 per month can also avail benefit of the scheme. People who had applied earlier but are still waiting for allotment of houses can also reapply. Besides, the government has removed the application fee to ensure maximum registration by eligible beneficiaries.
Naik announced that individuals who have separated from their families will be accommodated in the upcoming survey. People staying away from their parents or wives living independently from their husbands will also be considered.
Stating that the application process has been simplified, the minister said eligible beneficiaries can now apply in both offline and online platforms. The online portal will be activated on the first day of the survey and people can apply at the panchayat office or through computer or mobile application.
The minister said families whose houses were damaged in fire mishaps, elephant attacks or other natural disasters will be covered under the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana. “If any eligible household is left out during the survey for PMAY, it will be included in the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana,” he said.