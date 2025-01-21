IMD issues dense fog warning for parts of Odisha for two days

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fog warning for many parts of Odisha from Tuesday to Thursday morning.

As per the national weather forecaster, dense fog may occur at one or two places in Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara and Kandhamal districts on Tuesday morning/night and early hours the next day. Shallow to moderate fog is likely to prevail at a few places in south coastal Odisha, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara and Kandhamal districts on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

While dense fog may prevail in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati districts, shallow to moderate fog is likely to occur in coastal Odisha, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Koraput, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul and Dhenkanal districts from Wednesday night till the next morning.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “Due to moisture availability and calm winds, fog is likely to prevail in parts of the state till Thursday morning. The minimum night temperature is expected to gradually rise by 2 degree Celsius to 4 degree C from Wednesday onwards.”

The night temperature is likely to rise due to the strengthening of the flow of moisture-carrying winds from Bay of Bengal towards the state.