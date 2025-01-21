Odisha deputy CM’s IA in a case challenging his election from Patnagarh rejected

Meher sought quashing of Singh Deo’s election for nonfurnishing the detailed and correct particulars of his movable and immovable assets, nondisclosure of criminal cases pending against him, nondisclosure of the correct amount of his bank accounts and false declaration of his income tax returns for the last five years.

On August 8 last year, after a preliminary hearing the high court issued notice to Singh Deo to file a written statement. In his IA, Singh Deo said he had through his lawyer applied for certain documents as per the Right to Information Act, 2000 for preparation of written statement by him.

But the public information officer (PIO), Balangir had not supplied the documents-certified copies. The information of the documents sought for cannot be provided as the election petition was pending before the high court in view of guidelines of ECI, the PIO had noted, but clarified that they can be supplied only after an high court order.

However, Justice Ananda Chandra Behera rejected the IA observing, when the collector Balangir is not a party to the petition, then the question of giving any direction for providing any document to the respondent does not arise.