OREDA and Tata Power tie up to give a push to rooftop solar power shift in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power, has signed an MoU with the Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (OREDA), the state’s nodal agency for renewable energy, to accelerate rooftop solar power adoption among residential customers under PM Surya Ghar programme.

Tata Power, which manages power distribution in Odisha through its four distribution companies (discoms) in partnership with the state government, will implement the scheme.

The MoU was signed by OREDA CEO Saidutta Biplab Keshari Pradhan and CEO&MD, Tata Power, Praveer Sinha in the presence of deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo, who holds the Energy portfolio, and chief secretary Manoj Ahuja.

This collaboration aims to accelerate solar energy adoption through enhanced public awareness and seamless implementation of accessible and affordable solar energy solutions across Odisha. As a preferred solar partner of OREDA, TPREL will play a pivotal role by ensuring reliable and hassle-free solar solutions with lifetime care.

Odisha is pioneering the solar revolution as the state with the highest solar subsidies in the country which significantly reduces the financial burden on the consumer and enables easy adoption. The state offers up to Rs 60,000 in subsidies for up to 3 KW rooftop solar adoption. Along with Rs 78,000 of central government subsidy, the total subsidy available to consumers is up to Rs 1,38,000 for up to 3 KW rooftop units.

The state has set a target to solarise 3 lakh households in the next three years till 2027, ensuring low-cost clean energy availability, officials said.

“This collaboration with OREDA underscores Tata Power’s commitment to the state and its people. We are proud to support the PM Surya Ghar Yojana and are aligned with the state government’s vision of mainstreaming solar power,” said Sinha.

The OREDA CEO said, “Odisha is blessed with vast solar energy potential that must be harnessed effectively to meet the growing energy demands. With Tata Power’s expertise and OREDA’s resources, we will accelerate the adoption of renewable energy, empowering consumers and contributing meaningfully to the state’s energy goals.”