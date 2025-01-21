Six-day CEO Immersion Programme by IIM-S ends

SAMBALPUR: The six-day CEO Immersion Programme hosted by IIM Sambalpur for Executive MBA 2024-26 and MBA for Working Professionals 2023-25 batches concluded here on Monday.

The programme aimed to equip the two batches with practical knowledge, industry trends and leadership skills through direct interaction with seasoned professionals. At least 100 executives from different industries participated in the programme that was addressed by over 15 to 25 chief experience officers of top companies.

Director of IIM Sambalpur Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal said as the world transitions to sustainable practices, industries such as oil, gas, coal and traditional automotive manufacturing will undergo significant changes. These shifts present both challenges and opportunities for leaders equipped with the right skills. Institutions like IIM Sambalpur must lead these transformations.

“We aim to contribute by fostering a knowledge base that supports global organisations and industries. To this end, we are signing an MoU with an AI-driven learning management system,” he added.

Chief guest and head of customer solutions, CIO advisory, Amazon Web Services Biswajit Mahapatra said technologies like cloud, blockchain, IoT and intelligent workflows form the bedrock of transformation, with data as indispensable as air, fuelling insights that power this evolution.

During the programme, selected meritorious female MBA students were awarded scholarship of `1 lakh.