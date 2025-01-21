Two Maoists gunned down by Odisha, Chhattisgarh police

BHUBANESWAR/NUAPADA : Two women Naxals were neutralised during a joint operation launched by Odisha and Chhattisgarh police along with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the neighbouring state’s Gariaband district, around 5 km away from Nuapada, on Monday.
The two slain red rebels were reportedly members of Mainpur-Nuapada division of the outlawed CPI (Maoist).
Sources said on receiving information about the presence of several Maoists in Kularighat reserve forest area of Chhattisgarh, security personnel launched the operation on Sunday night.
A fierce gun battle ensued between the security forces and Naxals on Monday morning in which the two women cadres were killed. A huge cache of arms and ammunition including a self-loading rifle and improvised explosive devices were recovered from the spot, informed DGP YB Khurania.
Odisha Police’s Special Operations Group, E-30 Force of Chhattisgarh Police and CRPF are continuing the combing operation in the region. Nuapada SP Gundala Reddy Raghavendra said bodies of the two dead Maoists have been recovered. Further operation is underway in the adjoining areas of Kularighat forest.
Khurania said, “As part of our plan to check the influx of Naxals, efforts are being made to keep the bordering areas secured. If required, we will provide assistance to the police force of the neighbouring state to carry out operations under their jurisdiction.”
In December last year, teams of the National Investigation Agency had searched several locations in remote villages of Chhattisgarh in connection with the Maoist attack on a polling and security team during the assembly elections in 2023. A head constable was gunned down by the ultras during the gunfight with security personnel. The suspects were believed to be overground workers and supporters of Mainpur-Nuapada division.