Two Maoists gunned down by Odisha, Chhattisgarh police

BHUBANESWAR/NUAPADA : Two women Naxals were neutralised during a joint operation launched by Odisha and Chhattisgarh police along with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the neighbouring state’s Gariaband district, around 5 km away from Nuapada, on Monday.

The two slain red rebels were reportedly members of Mainpur-Nuapada division of the outlawed CPI (Maoist).

Sources said on receiving information about the presence of several Maoists in Kularighat reserve forest area of Chhattisgarh, security personnel launched the operation on Sunday night.

A fierce gun battle ensued between the security forces and Naxals on Monday morning in which the two women cadres were killed. A huge cache of arms and ammunition including a self-loading rifle and improvised explosive devices were recovered from the spot, informed DGP YB Khurania.