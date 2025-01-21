Vedanta rolls out digital dashboard at Jamkhani mines

ROURKELA: India’s largest aluminium producer Vedanta Aluminium has launched an innovative operational dashboard at Jamkhani coal mine in Sundargarh, its first greenfield coal mine in the state.
The Jamkhani coal mine caters to the coal requirements of Vedanta’s Jharsuguda plant, billed as the world’s largest aluminium smelter.
The state-of-the-art digital platform integrates real-time data, optimises performance metrics and automates routine processes. Developed in-house by a dedicated team, the dashboard tracks mining operations at fundamental levels. It delivers actionable insights for achieving operational excellence through the time-in-use Model which measures planned and actual cut rates, real-time coal exposure, comprehensive machinery utilisation, dispatch and stock quality analysis.
Chief operating officer of Vedanta Aluminium Sunil Gupta said the operational dashboard at Jamkhani coal mine represents a significant leap forward in the company’s journey towards digitalisation. “It empowers our team to optimise processes and fosters a culture of continuous improvement, thereby enhancing operational efficiency,” he added.
Chief executive officer (coal mines) David Stone said the operational dashboard was developed in-house and aligns with Vedanta’s broader vision of integrating digital tools across the value chain. Future advancements such as SAP integration and fleet management will further elevate operational precision and sustainability, he added.
Vedanta’s coal mines business has achieved key milestones through a digital-first approach centered on advanced technologies. It has implemented several innovative digital initiatives to streamline processes. They include blasting zone clearance using drones to ensure safety of personnel, machinery, and livestock during blasting operations.
As part of it, GPS-enabled app-based system is adopted for vehicle booking, tracking and monitoring the daily usage of administrative vehicles. The collision avoidance system enhances operational safety alerting drivers about presence of another vehicle in proximity, while fleet management system eliminates manual errors in trip counting by leveraging GPS and geo-fencing technology for coal fleet tracking from pit to stockyard.