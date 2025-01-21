Vedanta rolls out digital dashboard at Jamkhani mines

ROURKELA: India’s largest aluminium producer Vedanta Aluminium has launched an innovative operational dashboard at Jamkhani coal mine in Sundargarh, its first greenfield coal mine in the state.

The Jamkhani coal mine caters to the coal requirements of Vedanta’s Jharsuguda plant, billed as the world’s largest aluminium smelter.

The state-of-the-art digital platform integrates real-time data, optimises performance metrics and automates routine processes. Developed in-house by a dedicated team, the dashboard tracks mining operations at fundamental levels. It delivers actionable insights for achieving operational excellence through the time-in-use Model which measures planned and actual cut rates, real-time coal exposure, comprehensive machinery utilisation, dispatch and stock quality analysis.

Chief operating officer of Vedanta Aluminium Sunil Gupta said the operational dashboard at Jamkhani coal mine represents a significant leap forward in the company’s journey towards digitalisation. “It empowers our team to optimise processes and fosters a culture of continuous improvement, thereby enhancing operational efficiency,” he added.