70-year-old woman dies after alleged attack, stabbing over sorcery suspicion in Odisha's Rayagada

BERHAMPUR: An elderly woman who had sustained critical injuries after being allegedly attacked over sorcery suspicion, succumbed during treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital here on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as 70-year-old Khalimani Jani of Mankadajhola village near Rayagada town. She was reportedly attacked by Balu Jhodia and Beju Jani on Saturday night.

Police said the accused duo reached Khalimani’s house, dragged her out and forcibly took her to a secluded place near the village. They allegedly beat the woman mercilessly and also stabbed her before leaving the spot. On Sunday morning, villagers found the woman in a critical condition and rushed her to Rayagada DHH. She was later shifted to MKCG MCH at Berhampur where she succumbed to her injuries.

Sources said Balu’s daughter-in-law and grandson had recently died due to some illness. However, his family members believed that the cause of the deaths was sorcery. The accused’s family blamed Khalimani of practising sorcery leading to the deaths. While Rayagada Town police has arrested Beju, Balu is on the run. Police said efforts are on to nab the absconding accused and further investigation is underway.