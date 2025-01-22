Bhubaneswar’s Prantae Solutions raises Rs 5 crore in seed funding for diagnostic innovation

BHUBANESWAR : Prantae Solutions, a Bhubaneswar-based deep-tech company in diagnostic healthcare, has raised Rs 5 crore in a seed funding round led by the Indian Angel Network (IAN) Group.

The funds will bolster the company’s efforts to launch complementary diagnostic solutions addressing kidney health and diabetes care, strengthening its product portfolio and accelerating research and development initiatives, company officials said.

Prantae Solutions leverages its robust intellectual property to develop innovative diagnostics that enable early detection and management of conditions like chronic kidney disease and preeclampsia.

It develops cutting-edge point-of-care solutions that deliver accurate, timely, and actionable insights. The flagship product, Proflo-U, redefines kidney health diagnostics by offering a globally-unparalleled detection range for microalbumin to proteinuria levels.

Utilising proprietary nanosensor technology, IoT and AI, it ensures calibration-free, cost-effective and user-friendly testing.

CMD Sumona Karjee Mishra said the investment will fuel the firm’s vision to deliver world-class point-of-care diagnostics with the flagship product Proflo-U and champion early detection and personalised kidney care.