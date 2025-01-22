Odisha

Bhubaneswar’s Prantae Solutions raises Rs 5 crore in seed funding for diagnostic innovation

Funding led by Indian Angel Network to accelerate research and expand kidney health and diabetes care solutions.
Bhubaneswar’s Prantae Solutions raises Rs 5 crore in seed funding for diagnostic innovation
X
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

BHUBANESWAR : Prantae Solutions, a Bhubaneswar-based deep-tech company in diagnostic healthcare, has raised Rs 5 crore in a seed funding round led by the Indian Angel Network (IAN) Group.

The funds will bolster the company’s efforts to launch complementary diagnostic solutions addressing kidney health and diabetes care, strengthening its product portfolio and accelerating research and development initiatives, company officials said.

Prantae Solutions leverages its robust intellectual property to develop innovative diagnostics that enable early detection and management of conditions like chronic kidney disease and preeclampsia.

It develops cutting-edge point-of-care solutions that deliver accurate, timely, and actionable insights. The flagship product, Proflo-U, redefines kidney health diagnostics by offering a globally-unparalleled detection range for microalbumin to proteinuria levels.

Utilising proprietary nanosensor technology, IoT and AI, it ensures calibration-free, cost-effective and user-friendly testing.

CMD Sumona Karjee Mishra said the investment will fuel the firm’s vision to deliver world-class point-of-care diagnostics with the flagship product Proflo-U and champion early detection and personalised kidney care.

Prantae Solutions
Indian Angel Network

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com