BJD blames Odisha government for Kanas gastroenteritis deaths

BHUBANESWAR : The BJD on Tuesday came down heavily on the state government for not taking any steps to contain the gastroenteritis outbreak in Kanas area of Puri district.

Former Satyabadi MLA Umashankar Samantray and spokesperson Lenin Mohanty alleged that though four persons have died and more than a 100 are affected, the local MP or MLA have not visited the area.

Stating that the disease is spreading due to consumption of contaminated water, the BJD leaders said people of the area depend on Daya, Makara and Luna rivers for their drinking water requirement. Sewage water of Bhubaneswar is released into Gangua nullah which has contaminated the river water, they added.

They claimed that the previous BJD government had sanctioned Rs 900 crore for setting up a water treatment plant on Gangua nullah before its release into Daya river. More than 80 per cent work of the project was over but it has been stalled since the BJP government came to power, they alleged.