Hanspal flyover fully operational after four years, easing Bhubaneswar-Cuttack commute

BHUBANESWAR : After a four-year delay, the much-awaited Hanspal flyover on the outskirts of the city was opened for commuters here on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the 600-metre-long flyover, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi said though the project had commenced in June 2020, it got delayed by over four years due to various reasons. “It has been opened for the public now,” she added.

In August 2024, Hanspal flyover was opened on National Highway-16 for commuters coming from Cuttack side. There was a huge demand to open the other side of the flyover for commuters proceeding from Bhubaneswar to Cuttack due to traffic congestion and road accidents in the area.

“It was my pleasure and privilege to declare open the newly-constructed flyover in Hanspal, north Bhubaneswar. This flyover worth Rs 24 crore is my first project as Bhubaneswar MP. The long wait ended today,” said Sarangi. She further informed that many such projects are on the anvil and they are being pursued vigorously. Officials of the National Highways Authority of India were present on the occasion.