Hirakud dam in Odisha's Sambalpur to get additional spillways after decade-long delay under DRIP-III

BHUBANESWAR : A decade after the Central Water Commission (CWC) recommended two additional spillways on the left and right dykes of Hirakud reservoir to protect the world’s longest earthen dam from further deterioration, none of them are yet to get off ground.

The reason, delay in deciding whether the additional spillways would be built under World Bank (WB)-funded Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP) or the state government would take up the project on its own. However, after the long delay, the government has finally decided to include the project under DRIP.

Hirakud reservoir built across river Mahanadi in Sambalpur is one of the earliest major multi-purpose river valley projects of India. Spanning an area of 743 sq km when full, the dam and dykes together measure 25.8 km.

With depleted water-holding capacity of the dam and extreme weather conditions induced by climate change throwing up challenges of floodwater management and threatening safety of the dam, the CWC had advised two additional spillways way back in 2015.

Sources said though one of the spillways was taken up by a joint venture (JV) of Tata Projects Limited and Turkey-based AGE Group at an estimated Rs 369 crore under DRIP-II in 2019, the state government cancelled the work contract after the JV backed out citing delay in resolution of displacement issues in 2020.