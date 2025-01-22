NGT issues notices to Centre, Odisha over Eco-Retreat at Pentha beach in Bhitarkanika sanctuary

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT)’s east zone bench in Kolkata on Tuesday issued notices to the Centre and state on a petition questioning the legality of the state Tourism department’s three-month-long Eco-Retreat glamping programme at Pentha sea beach within the Bhitarkanika wildlife sanctuary and national park area.
The Eco-Retreat has started at Pentha sea beach, a nesting site of endangered Olive Ridley turtles from December 1, and continue till end of February. The state Tourism department has been organising the retreat for the last three years.
Activist Alay Samantaray of Marsaghai in Kendrapara district filed a petition alleging violation of Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and Coastal Regulation Zone Notification 2019. Advocate Sankar Prasad Pani along with Ashutosh Padhy made submissions in virtual mode on behalf of the petitioner and sought the NGT’s intervention highlighting the ecological sensitivity of the Bhitarkanika wildlife sanctuary, particularly its role as a critical nesting site for the Olive Ridley sea turtles.
The bench of B Amit Sthalekar (judicial member) and Dr Arun Kumar Verma (expert member) said the matter needs consideration and issued notices seeking responses from the deputy director general of Forests (Integrated Regional Office) of Union Forest & Environment ministry, member secretary National Board for Wildlife and state authorities - additional chief secretary Forest & Environment department, member secretary Odisha Coastal Zone Management Authority and Kendrapara collector.
The bench posted the matter to March 18 for considering the legality of the Eco-Retreat programme at Pentha beach along with replies from the respondents.
According to the petition ground for the retreat and approach road was prepared by compacting them with heavy vehicles and rollers. Furthermore, transformer and electric poles have been erected on the beach along with concrete structures to facilitate the glamping activities.
As part of the programme, 25 luxury tents have been pitched along with facilities for motorised water sports, recreational activities, beach bar and restaurant, music on loudspeakers and highly illuminated lights. Garbage and anthropogenic pressure on the beach will have an adverse and irreversible impact on the wild animal, sea turtles and the environment, the petition contended.