NGT issues notices to Centre, Odisha over Eco-Retreat at Pentha beach in Bhitarkanika sanctuary

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT)’s east zone bench in Kolkata on Tuesday issued notices to the Centre and state on a petition questioning the legality of the state Tourism department’s three-month-long Eco-Retreat glamping programme at Pentha sea beach within the Bhitarkanika wildlife sanctuary and national park area.

The Eco-Retreat has started at Pentha sea beach, a nesting site of endangered Olive Ridley turtles from December 1, and continue till end of February. The state Tourism department has been organising the retreat for the last three years.

Activist Alay Samantaray of Marsaghai in Kendrapara district filed a petition alleging violation of Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and Coastal Regulation Zone Notification 2019. Advocate Sankar Prasad Pani along with Ashutosh Padhy made submissions in virtual mode on behalf of the petitioner and sought the NGT’s intervention highlighting the ecological sensitivity of the Bhitarkanika wildlife sanctuary, particularly its role as a critical nesting site for the Olive Ridley sea turtles.