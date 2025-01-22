Odia MBA study materials by IGNOU, AICTE launched

BHUBANESWAR : Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said Odisha is on the path to become a knowledge-based society with language the biggest contributor to its progress.

Releasing the Odia version of MBA study material of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) here, Pradhan said societal progress occurs through linguistic progress. This initiative by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will mark a new chapter in Odisha’s higher and professional education.

While lauding the role of AICTE in promoting technical and professional education in India, Pradhan said it has integrated Indian languages into technical education. “IGNOU and AICTE have played significant roles in providing affordable education to students across the country and abroad. Developing MBA course materials in Odia is another commendable joint effort by the two premier institutes,” he added.

He said Odia is an ancient language with rich history and heritage. Since 2014, Odia has been given the classical language status. The state government is making sincere efforts to widen the scope of education in Odia language in different streams of higher technical and professional education. Expanding the scope of Odia language and education is a priority agenda for the BJP government, Pradhan said.

Under e-Kumbh (Knowledge unleased in multiple Bharatiya languages) project, AICTE is translating its MBA programmes and technical books into 12 Indian languages including Odia, he added.