Parakram Diwas to be observed at Satyabrata Stadium in cuttack

CUTTACK: PARAKRAM Diwas, commemorating the 128th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, will this year be celebrated from January 23 to 25 at the Satyabrata Stadium here.

To be organised by the Ministry of Culture, the three-day event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in presence of deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on January 23.

Apart from photo, books, INA artefacts exhibitions and sand art with augmented reality (AR) and visual reality (VR) showcasing Netaji’s life journey and achievements, a plethora of cultural events will dot the three-day event. Two films, ‘Netaji’, a biography and ‘The Flame Burns Bright’, and a theatrical performance by the National School of Drama will be screened during the course of the event.

This apart, several cultural programmes including Ananya Odisha - an Odissi dance performance by the Odisha Dance Academy will enthral the audience on the inaugural day.

Likewise, ‘Message of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’ as President of the Haripura National Congress-1938 and ‘The INA Trial’- Azad Hind Fauz Ka Mukadama, patriotic duet song, dance dramas, folk dance forms including Paika dance will be staged from 11 am to 8pm on January 24.

Similarly, cultural programmes including patriotic chorus song, Gotipua dance and dance drama on the life and achievement of Netaji will be organised from 11 am to 8 pm on January 25.

Meanwhile on the day, as many as 20 artists of Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi made canvas paintings depicting Netaji’s life and achievements on the premises of Netaji Birthplace Museum here.