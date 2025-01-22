Theft racket steals Tata Power's GI electric poles, losses mount to Rs 50 lakh in Odisha

JAGATSINGHPUR: In a series of brazen thefts targeting Tata Power’s infrastructure development, an organised racket has been found systematically stealing galvanized iron (GI) electric poles across Jagatsinghpur, Biridi and Raghunathpur regions, causing losses estimated at Rs 50 lakh.

The most recent incident occurred on Jan 18, when thieves stole GI poles valued at Rs 7 lakh from a storage site near Kantuar Chowk in Biridi. This follows a major theft in November when 125 out of 200 poles disappeared from near Kabirpatana Chowk in Charipolia, Jagatsinghpur.

The thefts have disrupted Tata Power’s Rs 12 crore infrastructure project to install a 33 KV feeder at Raghunathpur, scheduled for completion by March 2025. The project aims to shift power supply from the Cuttack feeder to a local one in Jagatsinghpur.

Local residents suspect insider involvement, pointing out that such large-scale theft would require heavy machinery like cranes. They have criticised the lack of proper security measures, noting that while secure storage space is available near Jagatsinghpur stadium, poles are being stored at unsecured locations.

Despite FIRs filed in Raghunathpur and Biridi by Tata Power, police investigations have yielded no results. Division manager Ashok Kumar Jena expressed concern over the communication gap and improper storage practices.

Biridi police station IIC Sabyasachi Rout confirmed ongoing investigations into the latest theft though no arrests have been made till yet.