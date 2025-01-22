Tribal family in Odisha's Mayurbhanj continues to face social boycott over witchcraft accusations

Majhi stuck to his ground but things escalated when his wife Sakramani Majhi died on October 23 and villagers decided against permission for cremation if he did not pay the fine. When the news spread, a social organisation helped Majhi with the funeral rites of his wife but only after it was delayed for more than 30 hours by the locals.

Subsequently, the boycotted family was denied access to drinking water from government wells, grazing rights for their cattle and other social rights. Relatives attempting to assist them were allegedly attacked and driven away while paddy crops over 5 acre land were destroyed entirely.

On November 6, Bangiriposi police registered a case under section 301, 302, 351(2) BNS against some villagers who tortured the family. Police also invoked the witch-hunting law based on the complaint of Majhi but not a single accused was arrested. Rather, the family was continued to be boycotted.

Majhi’s tryst with the accusations dates 18 years back when some people in the village died of chickenpox and a witch-doctor blamed him for the deaths.

Meanwhile, social workers Narayan Murmu, Jitendra Nath Hembram and Bahadur Murmu met additional district magistrate Bibhuti Bhusan Nayak requesting justice for the ostracised family. They also urged the district administration to ensure daily water supply is provided to the boycotted family besides security. ADM Nayak has assured to look into the matter at the earliest.