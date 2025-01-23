Odisha cabinet approves 50 per cent incentive package for RIR to set up India's first SiC semiconductor facility

BHUBANESWAR : The state cabinet on Wednesday approved a customised incentive package for RIR Power Electronics Limited (RIR) to establish India’s first silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor manufacturing facility in the city with a total investment of Rs 618.60 crore.

Announcing the decision of the state cabinet to increase the incentive package from the current 30 per cent to 50 per cent, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the company which has already started the project at the Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) Park in Infovalley, has been asking for more incentives to make the project viable.

He said RIR is India’s sole manufacturer of silicon-based power devices, serving clients like BHEL, ABB and Indian Railways. This project is poised to position Odisha as a leader in semiconductor ecosystem, driving industrial growth, local supply chain development and skilling opportunities.

“We decided in favour of increasing the incentive package by 20 per cent more as the company was looking for better opportunities in other states to set up the facility. The total incentive package is estimated to cost Rs 110 crore which will be paid in two phases,” Majhi told mediapersons after the meeting.

This will be India’s first compound semiconductor lab, significantly enhancing domestic manufacturing capabilities with high-value processes like epitaxial layer deposition and packaging, he added. RIR will execute the project in two phases. It is expected to create 750 jobs.

Recruitment rules of medical officers amended in state

Bhubaneswar: The state cabinet approved the newly-prepared Odisha Medical and Health Services (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Amendment Rules, 2025. The new norms will regulate the recruitment, promotion and conditions of service of the medical officers appointed to the Odisha Medical and Health Services cadre. As per the amended rules, the pre-existing seven grades of OMHS cadre have been reduced to six grades by enhancing the number of posts of super time pay grade from two to 14, senior administrative grade posts from 12 to 45 and abolishing selection grade-I posts to increase promotional avenue. Postgraduate medical officers appointed as per the new rules will get three advance annual increments while the medical officers with super specialisation degree will get five advance annual increments in the scale of pay applicable to group-A (junior branch) medical officers from the date of joining.