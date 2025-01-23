Odisha govt clears green energy equipment plant in Sambalpur

BHUBANESWAR : Ahead of Utkarsh Odisha 2025 Conclave, the state level single window clearance authority (SLSWCA) headed by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja on Wednesday cleared 17 industrial projects amounting to a combined investment of Rs 3,883.72 crore.

The approved projects spanning 15 high-impact sectors are expected to generate over 12,280 jobs.

The projects will come up in eight districts. Two of the approved projects included active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturers, which will set up their plants in Ganjam district.

While Hetero Drugs Limited will set up a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility of key starting material and API formulations at an investment of Rs 300 crore, Honour Lab Limited will invest Rs 300 crore for a unit of bulk drug intermediates and APIs. Both the units will generate 3,000 jobs.

For the first time, the SLSWCA has approved a project of green energy equipment in Sambalpur district. Quantsolar Technologies Pvt Ltd will set up a manufacturing plant of one GW plastic pontoons and one GW solar mounting structures at an investment of Rs 57 crore.

The proposal of JSP Green Wind Pvt Ltd to establish a 4.5 kilo tonne per annum (KTPA) green hydrogen and 36 KTPA oxygen manufacturing facility with an investment of Rs 200 crore in Angul district and that of Bioluxe Energy and Power Pvt Ltd for a compressed biogas plant and fermented organic manure unit in Dhenkanal district with an investment of Rs 73.17 crore have been approved.

Similarly, Nandighosa Steels Pvt Ltd will set up a steel coil processing unit at an investment of Rs 62.54 crore in Jajpur, Vikash Hospitality Initiatives will develop a luxury resort at Rs 60 crore in Ganjam and Heraeus Technologies India Pvt Ltd will set up an advanced manufacturing unit for production of metallurgical sensors, instruments and allied accessories with an investment of Rs 65 crore in Khurda.

Among big projects, BR Steel and Power Pvt Ltd will set up a steel, iron and ferro-alloys plant at an investment of Rs 871 crore in Sambalpur, Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd will set up a 99-MW wind power project at Rs 852.12 crore in Rayagada and VCI Chemical Industries Ltd will set up a coal tar distillation plant at Rs 300 crore in Jajpur.