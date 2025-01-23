Odisha pact with CEEW for net-zero carbon roadmap

BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha government on Wednesday announced to develop a net-zero carbon emission roadmap for the state to give a push to India’s ambitious goal of decarbonisation by 2070.

For the purpose, the state government and the Council of Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), a leading think tank of Asia, signed a memorandum on the day. With this move, Odisha becomes one of the first states to prepare its action plan for fighting climate change.

The Forest, Environment and Climate Change (FE&CC) department said the fresh initiative will chart decarbonisation strategies for Odisha across key sectors such as industry, power, transport and agriculture. “The partnership is a significant step in aligning Odisha’s economic growth with India’s 2070 net-zero targets,” said FE&CC minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia.

He said the MoU also underscores Odisha’s leadership in addressing climate challenges through innovative, data-driven and inclusive approaches. Collectively, these initiatives strengthen the state’s Vision Odisha 2036, advancing its goals of sustainable development, biodiversity conservation and climate resilience.

Senior representatives from CEEW said Odisha’s leadership in low-carbon development could serve as a model for other states in India to strive towards achieving carbon neutrality.

At the 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26) held in Glasgow in 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that India will achieve net-zero emissions by 2070. He had also announced that the country will take significant steps before 2030 to realise this goal.