Odisha pact with CEEW for net-zero carbon roadmap

BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha government on Wednesday announced to develop a net-zero carbon emission roadmap for the state to give a push to India’s ambitious goal of decarbonisation by 2070.
For the purpose, the state government and the Council of Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), a leading think tank of Asia, signed a memorandum on the day. With this move, Odisha becomes one of the first states to prepare its action plan for fighting climate change.
The Forest, Environment and Climate Change (FE&CC) department said the fresh initiative will chart decarbonisation strategies for Odisha across key sectors such as industry, power, transport and agriculture. “The partnership is a significant step in aligning Odisha’s economic growth with India’s 2070 net-zero targets,” said FE&CC minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia.
He said the MoU also underscores Odisha’s leadership in addressing climate challenges through innovative, data-driven and inclusive approaches. Collectively, these initiatives strengthen the state’s Vision Odisha 2036, advancing its goals of sustainable development, biodiversity conservation and climate resilience.
Senior representatives from CEEW said Odisha’s leadership in low-carbon development could serve as a model for other states in India to strive towards achieving carbon neutrality.
At the 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26) held in Glasgow in 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that India will achieve net-zero emissions by 2070. He had also announced that the country will take significant steps before 2030 to realise this goal.
However, the target relies heavily on the participation of states, especially those with high industrial activity. Odisha, one of the largest coal, aluminium, mineral and electricity producers, is one such state whose decarbonisation efforts could speed up the overall net-zero emission target of the country, officials said.
The state on the day also signed an MoU with IIT-Bhubaneswar for protection, restoration and management of seagrass beds and salt marshes along the Odisha coast.
The collaboration under the Enhancing Climate Resilience of India’s Coastal Communities (ECRICC) project focuses on restoring critical coastal ecosystems including seagrass beds and salt marshes, which are vital for biodiversity, carbon sequestration and coastal protection.
This will stress upon the importance of ecosystem-based approaches to enhance the resilience of coastal communities. IIT-Bhubaneswar will provide technical support for implementing sustainable strategies to manage these ecosystems, Singhkhuntia said.
Odisha was the first state to get its second phase of climate action plan approved from the National Steering Committee on Climate Change (NSCCC).
