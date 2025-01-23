Odisha Police to target Modem Balakrishna after successful operation against Chalapathi

BHUBANESWAR : After dealing a body blow to Mainpur-Nuapada division by eliminating central committee member (CCM) Chalapathi, the target of Odisha police would be another CCM and top Maoist leader, Modem Balakrishna.

Police sources said the successful anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh’s Kularighat reserve forest area was indirectly a major blow to the Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division and would seize the opportunity to dismantle it.

The KKBN division members usually navigate through Gariaband-Nuapada region. They use the Gariaband-Nuapada forest route to reach Kalahandi and then move towards Kandhamal and Boudh districts. The red ultras also take the same route to maintain the supply chain of KKBN division.

Sources said KKBN division is headed by Modem Balakrishna alias Manoj, who has managed to evade arrest since last several years. Balakrishna, a native of Warangal district in AP, is reportedly ailing since last few years and police are looking for another opportunity for action in Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh and Rayagada districts.

“As Nayagarh is free from Maoist belt, members of KKBN division are currently active in Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh and Rayagada districts. The morale of the Naxals must have been hit after the recent major operation and we want to seize this opportunity by intensifying operations in the four districts,” said a senior police officer.

Security forces are following the SOP to avoid any gaps during movement of the troops in the Naxal-affected parts of the state. “The Naxals may try to engage in some activities in the coming days to make their presence felt. The members of Mainpur-Nuapada division could also attempt to flee to Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh and Rayagada for which the security personnel are fully prepared to deal with any infiltration bid,” said a senior police officer.