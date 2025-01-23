Odisha to train farmers to adapt to climate change

BHUBANESWAR : The state government on Wednesday inked a Letter of Understanding (LoU) with the World Food Programme (WFP) for a regional adaptation project between India and Sri Lanka called Adaptation for Resilience (ADAPT4R).

To be rolled out in Nuapada district initially, the five-year-long project aims to strengthen the resilience of vulnerable farming communities, particularly women farmers, against the impacts of climate change.

On the occasion, Forest, Environment and Climate Change minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia said the state government is committed to safeguarding farmers’ livelihoods and food security in the face of climate vulnerabilities.

WFP deputy country director in India Nozomi Hashimoto said ADAPT4R will equip smallholder and women farmers with tools and knowledge for resilient farming practices and provide smallholders with skills to adapt to climate change.

“It will promote sustainable farming techniques to endure adverse weather,” she added.