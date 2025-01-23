Odisha’s folk heritage to dazzle Republic-Day parade at Delhi

BHUBANESWAR : Even as Odisha’s tableau has not been selected for this year’s Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in Delhi, the state’s artistes will exhibit its colourful folk dance and music forms at the parade.

Hundreds of artistes from the state are participating in ‘Jayati Jai Mamah Bharatam’, a dance ensemble, which is being presented by the Ministry of Culture at the Republic Day Parade 2025. The performance will feature over 5,000 artistes representing more than 45 traditional and folk dance forms from across India including close to 200 from Odisha.

‘Jayati Jai Mamah Bharatam’ will feature 125 Sambalpuri dancers and young dancers wearing masks of animals like tigers, cows, lions, elephants, horses will exhibit Pasu Nritya or animal mask dance. This apart, the state’s Bagha Nacha or Tiger Dance, which is a dying tradition today, would be performed by over 40 male dancers from Ganjam. The artistes will groove to the beats of tribal musical instruments like nishan (drum like) and Mohuri (shehnai type).

This apart, the grand tableau of Culture Ministry - Kalpavriksha to the Golden Bird: A Glimpse of India’s Creativity - has included motifs from Odisha like the Konark wheel and Pasapalli which is characterised by its checkerboard pattern reminiscent of a game board. Model of the tableau was revealed by the Ministry on Wednesday.