250 kg ganja recovered, UP-based smuggler held in Odisha's Jeypore

JEYPORE: Jeypore Town police on Wednesday seized around 250 kg ganja from a house reportedly rented by a local BJP leader in the Prasad Rao Peta area.

Police also arrested Uttar Pradesh-based smuggler Mithun Nath (30) who was staying on rent in the house of BJP Yuva Morcha leader A Durga.

Sources said on a tip-off, police raided Durga’s house in presence of a magistrate and during search, recovered the contraband worth over Rs 25 lakh kept in 50 buckets. Nath was arrested from the spot.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he was planning to supply the ganja to Noida in UP. Nath also disclosed that he had rented the BJP leader’s house.

Later in the day, police questioned Durga in this connection. However, the BJP leader denied any link with the smuggler.

IIC of Jeypore Town police station Ramani Ranjan Dalei said, “We are yet to establish any link between Nath and Durga. Further investigation is underway.”