CM Mohan Charan Majhi conducts meeting ahead of PM Modi’s visit, govt initiatives with party leaders

BHUBANESWAR : Ahead of the next visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state on January 28 for attending the Utkarsh Odisha conclave, the state BJP leadership had a meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the party headquarters here on Wednesday.

Soliciting active cooperation of all in making Utkarsh Odisha, the first investors’ meet of the BJP government, a grand success, Majhi said this will be the fifth visit of the prime minister after the party came to power in the state. “This shows his commitment to Odisha which is a focus state under his Purvodaya vision,” he said.

The meeting chaired by state president Manmohan Samal decided to give a rousing reception to Modi on his arrival at the Biju Patnaik International Airport.

The chief minister briefed the meeting about the steps taken by the government for the two-day investors meet at Janata Maidan to be held on January 28 and 29, and the number of countries that have given consent to participate. He also explained the important cabinet decisions taken by the government earlier on Wednesday and their possible outcomes.

While emphasising fulfilment of all major promises in the last seven months, he sought the cooperation of the party members in effective and timely delivery of all government programmes to the people. Deputy chief ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida and Panchayati Raj minister Rabi Narayan Naik took part in the discussions.

Sources in the party said though some leaders wanted to discuss the issue of organisational elections which have been stuck up due to delay in finalising the names of district presidents it did not come up in the meeting attended by all morcha presidents of the party.

Party’s Odisha in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar told reporters here on Thrusday that election of state BJP president will be completed by end of January. He said the meeting mostly discussed bout alignment of the party with the government for better delivery of welfare schemes.